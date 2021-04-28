 Skip to main content

Recap: Discovery Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) decreased 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 75.86% over the past year to $0.21, which missed the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $2,792,000,000 rose by 4.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,770,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Discovery hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.corporate.discovery.com%2F&eventid=3103196&sessionid=1&key=6C5CD3B0F06508BD71390DE3C1ACDAEC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $78.14

Company's 52-week low was at $18.56

Price action over last quarter: down 28.22%

Company Overview

Discovery is the one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries. Its three traditional networks (Discovery, TLC, and Animal Planet) each reach over 84 million U.S. households and more than 200 million international subscribers. The top two networks (HGTV and Food Network) acquired in the Scripps transaction are available in more than 87 million households in the U.S. The international segment consists of national and pan-regional networks over 294 unique distribution feeds in 50 languages.

 

