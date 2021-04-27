Recap: Maxim Integrated Products Q3 Earnings

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 32.79% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $665,029,000 rose by 18.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $639,140,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $98.44

Company's 52-week low was at $50.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.35%

Company Overview

Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.