Recap: Maxim Integrated Products Q3 Earnings
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 32.79% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.74.
Revenue of $665,029,000 rose by 18.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $639,140,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $98.44
Company's 52-week low was at $50.77
Price action over last quarter: Up 10.35%
Company Overview
Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.
