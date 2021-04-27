Advanced Micro Devices: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 188.89% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $3,445,000,000 up by 92.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,210,000,000.

Guidance

AMD Sees Q2 Sales $3.5B-$3.7B vs $3.29B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t8bi99ei

Technicals

52-week high: $99.23

52-week low: $48.42

Price action over last quarter: down 3.93%

Company Overview

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. AMD acquired graphics processor and chipset maker ATI in 2006 in an effort to improve its positioning in the PC food chain. In 2009, the firm spun out its manufacturing operations to form the foundry GlobalFoundries. In 2020, the firm agreed to acquire FPGA-leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center.