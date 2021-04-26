Earnings Outlook for Maxim Integrated Products

On Tuesday, April 27, Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Maxim Integrated Products is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Maxim Integrated Products management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.74 on revenue of $639.14 million. In the same quarter last year, Maxim Integrated Products reported EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $561.92 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 21.31%. Revenue would be have grown 13.74% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.58 0.56 0.58 EPS Actual 0.73 0.72 0.58 0.61 Revenue Estimate 604.46 M 545.15 M 537.23 M 562.23 M Revenue Actual 628.29 M 619.36 M 545.37 M 561.92 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products were trading at $96.19 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Maxim Integrated Products is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.