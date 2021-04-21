Recap: Universal Stainless Q1 Earnings

Shares of Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) rose 10.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 81.25% year over year to ($0.29), which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $37,038,000 declined by 36.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cxrhz546

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.41

Company's 52-week low was at $5.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.32%

Company Description

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. The company along with its subsidiaries involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.