Recap: Kansas City Southern Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 8:09am   Comments
Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2.55% over the past year to $1.91, which missed the estimate of $1.94.

Revenue of $706,000,000 decreased by 3.51% year over year, which missed the estimate of $710,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Kansas City Southern hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2021

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ksu/mediaframe/43749/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $269.49

52-week low: $122.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.56%

Company Overview

Kansas City Southern, the smallest Class I railroad, derives about half of its $2.6 billion revenue on 3,400 miles of track in the Central and Southern United States. Remaining sales are produced by operating concessions on 3,300 miles of rail in Mexico and 47 miles of track adjacent to the Panama Canal. KCS' freight includes industrial and forest products (around 21% of total revenue), chemicals and petroleum (26%), agriculture and minerals (18%), intermodal (13%), energy (9%), and autos (9%); other revenue stems from switching, demurrage, and the like.

 

