Looking Into Applied DNA Sciences's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) reported Q1 sales of $1.62 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.97 million, resulting in a 26.64% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Applied DNA Sciences brought in $314.00 thousand in sales but lost $4.05 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Applied DNA Sciences posted an ROCE of -0.52%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Applied DNA Sciences's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Applied DNA Sciences reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.56/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.54/share.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

