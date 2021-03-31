Chicken Soup for the Soul: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.40% year over year to ($0.48), which beat the estimate of ($0.82).

Revenue of $20,182,000 decreased by 18.69% year over year, which missed the estimate of $22,430,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9z3otmro

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $32.95

52-week low: $5.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.91%

Company Overview

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc operates streaming video-on-demand networks. The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espanolflix, and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division, and APlus.com. The company's parent company publishes the book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.