Osmotica Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1566.67% over the past year to ($0.88), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $32,067,000 decreased by 46.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $35,730,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a9dwoysd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.67

Company's 52-week low was at $2.81

Price action over last quarter: down 27.14%

Company Description

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing specialty products. The product portfolio of the group includes specialty neurology and women's health products, which are primarily complex formulations of generic drugs. Osmotica has a late?stage development pipeline by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen ER for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL?1201 for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.