Recap: At Home Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 191.89% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $561,987,000 up by 41.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $522,830,000.

Looking Ahead

At Home Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/home/mediaframe/43957/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $33.97

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 79.77%

Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.