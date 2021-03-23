iMedia Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) decreased 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.87% year over year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $124,797,000 higher by 0.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $124,590,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected to be between $98,709,020 and $100,625,700.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2948084&sessionid=1&key=BFFB3AF20C78F11BFF34591A8461B4E8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.52

Company's 52-week low was at $1.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.39%

Company Profile

iMedia Brands Inc is a global interactive media company that manages a portfolio of shopping television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for English and Spanish speaking audiences. It's brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services, Bulldog Shopping Network, and LaVenta Shopping Network. It operates in two segments: ShopHQ and Emerging. The ShopHQ segment encompasses a shopping entertainment network that sells and distributes its products to consumers through video commerce television, online website, and mobile platforms. The Emerging segment consists of Media Services, which includes creative and interactive services and third-party logistics services and also the Bulldog Shopping Network.