Raven Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) decreased 9.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 88.89% over the past year to $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $80,077,000 decreased by 6.63% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $88,650,000.

Looking Ahead

Raven Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $45.11

52-week low: $16.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.68%

Company Description

Raven Industries Inc is a diversified technology company providing products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and defense markets. The company has three reportable segments namely Applied Technology, Engineered Films Division, and Aerostar Division. Applied Technology sells its precision agriculture control products to both original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. Its Engineered Films produces high-performance plastic films and sheeting for geomembrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications, and Aerostar serves the aerospace/defense, radar, and lighter-than-air markets. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Engineered Films segment.