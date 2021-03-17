Recap: Herman Miller Q3 Earnings

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.16% over the past year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $590,500,000 declined by 11.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $587,270,000.

Outlook

Herman Miller hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.89

Company's 52-week low was at $14.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.58%

Company Description

Herman Miller Inc researches, designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes interior furnishings across the globe. The company is predominately located in the United States with corporate offices, independent dealers, and licensees in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company's products are sold through a variety of sources, including owned and independent contract furniture dealers, direct customer sales, owned and independent retailers, direct-mail catalogs, and the company's online stores. The independent retailer division generates the majority of the firm's overall sales.