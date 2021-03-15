AcelRx Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.44% year over year to ($0.10), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $738,000 higher by 55.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,730,000.

Looking Ahead

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/406/40309

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $2.94

Company's 52-week low was at $0.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.38%

Company Overview

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. The company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) known as DZUVEO in Europe indicated for the management of acute pain, severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients and one product candidate, Zalviso (sufentanil sublingual tablet system) SST system being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for the reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings.