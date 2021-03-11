Zuora: Q4 Earnings Insights

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) reported Q4 results Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.78% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $79,287,000 rose by 12.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,050,000.

Outlook

Zuora hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zuora.com%2F&eventid=2948380&sessionid=1&key=86ECC20EDD53402449573E7BC3B1D8E3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high was at $17.79

52-week low was at $6.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.44%

Company Profile

Zuora Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The firm offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, and Zuora Collect. Zuora caters to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.