Recap: Party City Q4 Earnings

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.98% year over year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $648,181,000 declined by 11.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $648,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Party City Holdco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.partycity.com%2F&eventid=2948074&sessionid=1&key=91BFE8D4DF1E40B858D85FCE620AC8ED®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $9.21

Company's 52-week low was at $0.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 143.22%

Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Party City also sells internationally in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, among others. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale. The retail operations sell through Anagram, Amscan, Designware, Costumes USA, and other party suppliers, such as Party City, Halloween City, and PartyCity.com. The wholesale segment sells party goods such as paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, balloons, stationery, and gift items for all occasions. These products are sold by franchise stores, mass merchants, independent card and gift shops, dollar stores, and other retailers and global distributors.