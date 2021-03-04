Durect: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 100.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $2,207,000 declined by 79.34% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,570,000.

Guidance

Durect hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143367

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $2.96

Company's 52-week low was at $0.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.85%

Company Profile

Durect Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on two categories which include new chemical entities and proprietary pharmaceutical programs. The company's pipeline products consist of DUR-928, Remoxy, POSIMIR, and others. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.