 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 450.00% over the past year to ($0.44), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $66,243,000 declined by 53.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.49

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.88%

Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.

 

Related Articles (PLYA)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2021
A Preview Of Playa Hotels & Resorts's Earnings
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings