Recap: Playa Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 450.00% over the past year to ($0.44), which beat the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $66,243,000 declined by 53.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.49

Company's 52-week low was at $1.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.88%

Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV acts as an owner, operator, and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations. The company's segments are Yucatan Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Yucatan Peninsula segment. Its brand profile consists of HYATT ZIVA, HYATT ZILARA, Hilton, JEWEL RESORTS, and others.