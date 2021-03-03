BlackRock Capital Inv: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) moved in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 28.57% year over year to $0.10, which were in line with the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $14,611,000 decreased by 23.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,830,000.

Guidance

BlackRock Capital Inv hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BlackRock Capital Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $4.82

52-week low: $1.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.37%

Company Overview

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment management enterprise based in the United States. It carries out its operations with the aim of generating both income and capital appreciation for its investors through its senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans and equity securities. BlackRock also follows a policy of investing primarily in middle-market companies with adequate annual revenue and positive cash flows. Its investment portfolio includes companies predominantly in the finance sector. Other sectors investments comprise of chemicals, healthcare, consumer goods and retail.