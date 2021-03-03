Earnings Preview: Alphatec Holdings

On Thursday, March 04, Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Alphatec Holdings's loss per share to be near $0.21 on sales of $43.75 million. Alphatec Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.18. Sales were $32.35 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 16.67%. Sales would be up 35.23% from the year-ago period. Alphatec Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.29 -0.21 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.25 -0.33 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 39.28 M 16.35 M 29.42 M 30.83 M Revenue Actual 41.16 M 29.63 M 30.11 M 32.35 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 186.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alphatec Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.