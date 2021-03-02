Earnings Outlook For Western Asset Mortgage

On Wednesday, March 03, Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Western Asset Mortgage reporting earnings of $0.08 per share on sales of $11.99 million. Western Asset Mortgage earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.3 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $18.93 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 73.33%. Revenue would be down 36.65% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Western Asset Mortgage's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.03 0.12 0.29 EPS Actual 0.10 0.11 0.29 0.30 Revenue Estimate 13.80 M 700.00 K 6.30 M 17.50 M Revenue Actual 10.12 M 8.54 M 18.74 M 18.93 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage were trading at $3.315 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Western Asset Mortgage is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.