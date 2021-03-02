Conformis's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, March 03, Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Conformis reporting a loss of $0.1 per share on revenue of $17.68 million. In the same quarter last year, Conformis reported EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $19.89 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 11.11% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Conformis's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.12 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.03 -0.14 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 14.42 M 12.43 M 18.25 M 20.20 M Revenue Actual 16.12 M 19.47 M 16.48 M 19.89 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Conformis is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.