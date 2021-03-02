Patterson Companies Earnings Preview

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Patterson Companies reporting earnings of $0.51 per share on sales of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies reported a profit of $0.47 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.46 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 8.51%. Sales would be up 3.02% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.23 0.20 0.36 EPS Actual 0.63 0.33 0.43 0.47 Revenue Estimate 1.42 B 1.18 B 1.28 B 1.42 B Revenue Actual 1.55 B 1.25 B 1.29 B 1.46 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies were trading at $32.38 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Patterson Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.