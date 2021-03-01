ChemoCentryx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 65.38% year over year to ($0.43), which missed the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $4,358,000 decreased by 56.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,990,000.

Outlook

ChemoCentryx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdazo5ac

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.29

52-week low: $30.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.97%

Company Description

ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The company's approach is to target the chemoattractant system, defined as a network of molecules (for example, chemokine ligands, their associated receptors, and chemoattractant receptors) known to cause inflammation. The targeted therapeutic areas are an antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, immunoglobulin A-mediated nephropathy (rare diseases category), pancreatic cancer, chronic kidney disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.