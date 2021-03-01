Recap: SciPlay Q4 Earnings

Shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 5.26% over the past year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $147,100,000 rose by 30.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,110,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10152465&linkSecurityString=e2e15f87bd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.74

Company's 52-week low was at $5.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.37%

Company Profile

SciPlay Corp is a United States-based developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers several games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company's games are offered and played across multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon.