Ontrak: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 86.54% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).
Revenue of $29,251,000 rose by 148.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,200,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $99.89
Company's 52-week low was at $35.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.19%
Company Profile
Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company's integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure.
