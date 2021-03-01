Ontrak: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 86.54% over the past year to ($0.07), which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $29,251,000 rose by 148.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $99.89

Company's 52-week low was at $35.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.19%

Company Profile

Ontrak Inc is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company's integrated, technology-enabled OntrakTM solutions, a component of the PRE platform, are designed to treat members with behavioral conditions that cause chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure.