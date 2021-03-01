 Skip to main content

Athenex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:39am   Comments
Shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) decreased 21.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 89.29% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $21,800,000 declined by 36.56% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,710,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Athenex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.athenex.com/events/event-details/q4-and-full-year-2020-athenex-inc-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.24

Company's 52-week low was at $5.63

Price action over last quarter: down 18.05%

Company Description

Athenex Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's operating segment includes the Oncology Innovation Platform; Global Supply Chain Platform and Commercial Platform. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Platform segment. Commercial Platform segment includes APD, which focuses on the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of specialty pharmaceuticals. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Spain; Austria; India; China; the United Kingdom and Other foreign countries.

 

