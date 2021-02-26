Earnings Outlook For Inovio Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, March 01, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $1.11 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.38 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $279.00 thousand.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 42.11%. Sales would be up 297.85% on a year-over-year basis. Inovio Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.17 -0.22 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.26 -0.20 -0.26 -0.38 Revenue Estimate 3.05 M 2.61 M 1.91 M 2.32 M Revenue Actual 236.18 M 267.19 K 1.33 M 279.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals were trading at $11.49 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 161.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.