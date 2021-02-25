TPI Composites: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 800.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $465,571,000 higher by 10.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $449,690,000.

Outlook

TPI Composites hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,750,000,000 and $1,850,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjxjwqx3

Price Action

52-week high: $81.36

52-week low: $9.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.59%

Company Profile

TPI Composites Inc is engaged in manufacturing composite wind blades. The company operates in wind energy and transportation industries where it manufactures structures for a bus, rail, theme parks, and trucks. Geographically the segments are divided into U.S, Asia, Mexico, and EMEA where Asia segment derives a majority of revenue.