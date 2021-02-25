Farfetch: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $540,105,000 higher by 41.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $518,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Farfetch Sees Q1 Digital Platform GMV Of $740M-$770M, Sees FY21 Digital Platform GMV $3.6B-$3.7B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetchinvestors.com%2F&eventid=2947446&sessionid=1&key=013607323A552045790A7056F887DF25®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $73.87

Company's 52-week low was at $5.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.82%

Company Profile

Farfetch is an online platform connecting sellers and buyers of personal luxury goods. It was founded in 2008. The company partners with over 1,000 luxury goods sellers to offer their inventory on the platform. When making the retailers' stock available to almost a million active customers, the company charges a cut of around 30% (third-party take rate). Geographically, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa account for 37% of the company's sales, the Asia-Pacific 36%, and the Americas 27%. The company operates digital marketplace platform Farfetch, Browns stores and acquired branded company New Guard Group.