Recap: World Fuel Services Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 5:16pm   Comments
Shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 97.70% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $4,702,000,000 declined by 49.75% year over year, which missed the estimate of $5,160,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

World Fuel Services hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.wfscorp.com/events/event-details/world-fuel-services-corporation-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.76

52-week low: $18.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 66.37%

Company Overview

World Fuel Services Corp is a global fuel logistics, transaction management, and payment-processing company that provides management solutions to companies in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. Through its three segments, the company offers fuel, lubricants, and crude oil to a diverse customer base. To aid customers with price-management, the company may enter into derivative contracts to mitigate the risk of market price fluctuations. World Fuel Services also offers fuel management, procurement of fuel, card payment solutions, and a host of other services in each of its segments. Through a global supplier network of third-party suppliers, the company is able to harvest a significant portion of its revenue from participants in the aviation industry.

 

