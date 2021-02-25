Recap: Zix Q4 Earnings

Shares of Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.08% over the past year to $0.16, which were in line with the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $57,867,000 higher by 14.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,910,000.

Guidance

Zix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Zix hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xksfg5o5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.37

Company's 52-week low was at $2.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.73%

Company Profile

Zix Corp is a provider of security software for organizations in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Its services include email encryption, data loss prevention, and bring- your-own-device security to meet data protection and compliance needs. The firm's flagship Zix Email Encryption enables transparent encrypted email delivery through its patented Best Method of Delivery, a secure and convenient method for the recipient, and Zix Gateway, which encrypts and decrypts sensitive messages. The company derives revenue from subscription fees on a one- to three-year basis. The vast majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.