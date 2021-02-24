Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.51% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $550,705,000 higher by 9.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $553,370,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.25 and $6.47.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,275,000,000 and $2,315,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $325.12

52-week low: $132.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.55%

Company Overview

Amedisys Inc is a healthcare services company in the United States. The company brings healthcare to the home through the provision of home healthcare services, hospice services, and personal care services. The Home Health Segment provides skilled nurses, therapists, and aids to patient's homes throughout the United States. The Hospice segment operates many centers designed to provide comfort and support for terminally ill patients. The Personal Care Segment provides individuals with assistance in the daily living activities. A majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Home Health segment. Additionally, the Hospice segment accounts for a substantial amount of revenue, while the Personal Care segment makes up for the small remaining revenue.