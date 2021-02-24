Recap: American Software Q3 Earnings

Shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 10.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $27,683,000 declined by 9.53% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $27,910,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.amsoftware.com/investor-relations/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $21.48

52-week low: $9.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.31%

Company Overview

American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. The company's operating segment inlcude Supply Chain Management (SCM); Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting) and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Supply Chain Management segment. SCM segment provides collaborative supply chain solutions to streamline and optimize the production, distribution, and management of products between trading partners. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions.