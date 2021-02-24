Market Overview

Recap: Nevro Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
Shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 52.27% year over year to ($0.21), which beat the estimate of ($0.33).

Revenue of $109,731,000 declined by 4.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $107,430,000.

Guidance

Nevro Sees Q1 Sales Of $84M-$86M Vs $94.23M Estimates

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nevro.com%2F&eventid=2944669&sessionid=1&key=F528C36580B0D45AEC91FD0917977737&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $188.14

Company's 52-week low was at $65.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.73%

Company Profile

Nevro Corp is a medical device company. Its key product is the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Senza generates electrical impulses to relieve pain. The system is implanted by physicians and controlled by patients. It consists of leads, a trial stimulator, an implantable pulse generator, surgical tools, a clinician laptop programmer, a patient remote control, and a mobile charger. Nevro generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. It also receives nearly half of its revenue from Australia, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

 

