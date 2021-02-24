PDC Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 83.33% over the past year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $278,563,000 higher by 5.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $388,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.66

52-week low: $4.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 182.66%

Company Overview

PDC Energy Inc is an exploration and production company that produces, develops, acquires, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company has a significant operational presence in United States onshore basins. PDC's operational control in its core areas is enhanced by its leasehold positions being held-by-production. It remains flexible in terms of rig activity and capital deployment due to short-term rig contracts, and held-by-production acreage. Through a technology focus, PDC implements multiwell drilling, extended laterals, increased frac stage density, enhanced frac design, and drilling efficiencies. The company's wells are built to perform at various densities and lengths. Revenue is derived from its segments: oil and gas exploration and production, and gas marketing.