Recap: United Insurance Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 275.00% over the past year to ($1.35), which missed the estimate of ($1.29).

Revenue of $199,844,000 higher by 6.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $193,860,000.

Guidance

United Insurance Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

United Insurance Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1429141&tp_key=612a4ddbc5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.39

52-week low: $4.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.39%

Company Overview

United Insurance Holdings Corp is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States. The company sources write and service residential and commercial property and casualty insurance policies using a network of agents and four wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance. In addition, it offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies.