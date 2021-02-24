Axonics Modulation Tech Earnings Preview

On Thursday, February 25, Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Axonics Modulation Tech is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Axonics Modulation Tech EPS will likely be near $0.31 while revenue will be around $35.11 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Axonics Modulation Tech reported EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $9.95 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 58.67%. Revenue would be up 253.01% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.67 -0.61 -0.72 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.54 -0.43 -0.75 Revenue Estimate 22.95 M 5.19 M 15.16 M 5.78 M Revenue Actual 35.24 M 15.21 M 26.30 M 9.95 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics Modulation Tech were trading at $52.37 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Axonics Modulation Tech is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.