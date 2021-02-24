Recap: Casper Sleep Q4 Earnings

Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.08% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $150,296,000 higher by 18.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $138,150,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $570,000,000 and $600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948360/FE918F97BA867DFCEE263A01107243A9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.97

52-week low: $3.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.80%

Company Description

Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.