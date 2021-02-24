Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Casper Sleep Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.08% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.35).

Revenue of $150,296,000 higher by 18.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $138,150,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $570,000,000 and $600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2948360/FE918F97BA867DFCEE263A01107243A9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.97

52-week low: $3.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.80%

Company Description

Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.

 

Related Articles (CSPR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com