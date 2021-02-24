Market Overview

Recap: Independence Contract Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 2550.00% year over year to ($2.65), which missed the estimate of ($2.63).

Revenue of $13,319,000 declined by 70.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Independence Contract hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/948/39688

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.39

52-week low: $0.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 197.41%

Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. The company constructs its own and operates a premium land rig fleet. It develops and assembles its ShaleDriller series rig which is used for the development of oil and gas properties. The company's customers for contract drilling services in the United States include oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas companies, as well as various small to mid-sized publicly-traded and privately held oil and gas companies.

 

