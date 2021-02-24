Recap: Horizon Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 128.57% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $745,314,000 higher by 105.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $690,030,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,700,000,000 and $2,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rp897uur

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $91.76

52-week low: $23.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.74%

Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.