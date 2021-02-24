Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Horizon Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 128.57% over the past year to $1.28, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $745,314,000 higher by 105.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $690,030,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,700,000,000 and $2,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rp897uur

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $91.76

52-week low: $23.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.74%

Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics PLC is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. The company has two reportable segments: orphan and rheumatology segment and the inflammation segment. It markets medicines in the areas of orphan diseases, rheumatology and inflammation division. The majority of revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (HZNP)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Regulatory Nod For Xeris, Amicus Falls On Data, 4 IPOs, FDA Decision For Mallinckrodt's StrataGraft Delayed
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax Poaches GSK Vaccine Exec, KalVista Jumps On Data Readout, Corcept Issues Negative Preannouncement
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Horizon Therapeutics To Buy Viela For $3.05B: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com