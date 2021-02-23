Sierra Wireless: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 137.50% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $120,478,000 decreased by 30.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $116,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $109,900,000 and $109,900,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=082F0C0B-5156-4D82-BA21-02C5588ABAE8&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fsierra-wireless-report-fourth-quarter-211500239.html

Price Action

52-week high: $22.22

52-week low: $4.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.72%

Company Description

Sierra Wireless Inc is a wireless communication equipment designer and provider of Device-To-Cloud Internet-of-Things solutions. The company's product and services portfolio contains products such as high speed cellular modules and services such as connectivity services, cloud platforms, and cellular gateways, among others. It operates through two business segments: Internet of Things solutions and Embedded broadband. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's embedded broadband segment, and more than half of its revenue is earned in the United States and Asia-Pacific region.