Recap: Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) moved higher by 4.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 54.66% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $1,013,000,000 declined by 24.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $953,550,000.

Looking Ahead

Pioneer Natural Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $144.23

52-week low: $48.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 82.51%

Company Overview

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the southern and central United States. Following planned divestitures, Pioneer will be exclusively focused on the Midland portion of the Permian Basin in Texas. At year-end 2019, Pioneer's proven reserves were 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent with net production for the year of 346 mboe per day. Oil and natural gas liquids represented 82% of production.