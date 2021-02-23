Conifer Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 25.71% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).
Revenue of $23,101,000 declined by 0.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $22,660,000.
Outlook
Conifer Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Price Action
52-week high: $5.00
Company's 52-week low was at $2.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 36.07%
Company Description
Conifer Holdings Inc is an insurance company. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Lines; Personal Lines; Under-writing; Wholesale Agency and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Under-writing segment. Commercial lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, and taverns. The Personal lines segment offers coverage for low-value dwelling and wind-exposed homeowners. Its revenues are derived from premiums earned, investment income, installment fees, policy issuance fees, and commission income.
