Preview: Global Blood Therapeutics's Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Global Blood Therapeutics will report a loss of $0.94 per share on revenue of $39.03 million. In the same quarter last year, Global Blood Therapeutics reported EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $2.11 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 40.88%. Revenue would be up 1751.52% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Global Blood Therapeutics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.73 -1.15 -1.51 -1.24 EPS Actual -0.97 -0.86 -1.20 -1.59 Revenue Estimate 43.98 M 18.81 M 3.49 M 560.00 K Revenue Actual 36.89 M 31.50 M 14.12 M 2.11 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics were trading at $48.47 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Global Blood Therapeutics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.