Clovis Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.12% year over year to ($0.74), which beat the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $43,299,000 up by 10.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.clovisoncology.com%2F&eventid=2948365&sessionid=1&key=FB0B2A9395DC1757937E4C97B2843680®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.10

52-week low: $3.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.81%

Company Overview

Clovis Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, the EU, and additional international markets. The firm targets its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations. Its product candidates include Rucaparib and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase, is marketed in the United States for two indications specific to the recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer whereas Lucitanib includes Rucaparib Combo and Nivolumab Combo.