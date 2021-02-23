Market Overview

Epizyme: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:24am
Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) rose 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.17% over the past year to ($0.65), which missed the estimate of ($0.58).

Revenue of $8,375,000 higher by 95.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,190,000.

Outlook

Epizyme hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Epizyme hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mgvnzo35

Price Action

52-week high: $25.49

52-week low: $9.90

Price action over last quarter: down 3.49%

Company Overview

Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing & commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias & PRMT5 inhibitor.

 

