Nautilus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 708.33% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $189,259,000 up by 81.68% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $191,730,000.

Looking Ahead

We expect net sales growth of 55% to 75% versus the same period last year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ushdz9a3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.38

Company's 52-week low was at $1.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.40%

Company Overview

Nautilus Inc is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company. It designs home-fitness equipment that it sells under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands. The company operates in two segments, Direct, and Retail. The direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and its websites. The Retail business offers products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and websites located in the U.S. and internationally. It also derives a portion of revenue from the licensing of its brands and intellectual property.