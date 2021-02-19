Preview: Solaris Oilfield Infra's Earnings

On Monday, February 22, Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Solaris Oilfield Infra will report a loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $22.19 million. In the same quarter last year, Solaris Oilfield Infra reported EPS of $0.2 on revenue of $62.86 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 130.0%. Revenue would be down 64.7% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.18 0.16 0.19 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.16 0.32 0.20 Revenue Estimate 13.82 M 11.55 M 42.80 M 43.28 M Revenue Actual 20.53 M 9.34 M 47.83 M 62.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra were trading at $11.515 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Solaris Oilfield Infra is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.