A Preview Of Nautilus's Earnings

On Monday, February 22, Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Nautilus is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Nautilus EPS will likely be near $0.75 while revenue will be around $191.73 million, according to analysts. Nautilus EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.12. Sales were $104.17 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 525.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 84.05% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Nautilus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 -0.09 -0.08 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.87 0.56 0.08 0.12 Revenue Estimate 115.67 M 68.74 M 93.82 M 99.78 M Revenue Actual 155.39 M 114.19 M 93.72 M 104.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Nautilus were trading at $29.28 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 845.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nautilus is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.